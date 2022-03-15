Newswise — Rockville, Md. (March 15, 2022)—Three esteemed researchers will present the American Physiological Society’s (APS) most distinguished award lectures at the APS annual meeting at Experimental Biology (EB) 2022. The meeting will be held in Philadelphia April 2–5. This year’s exceptional honorees will present their lectures throughout the EB meeting, culminating with the APS Nobel Prize Award Lecture on Tuesday, April 5.

Christin Carter-Su, PhD, of the University of Michigan Medical School, will give the 2022 Physiology in Perspective: The Walter B. Cannon Award Lecture. This lectureship is the most prestigious award that APS bestows and recognizes the lifetime achievement of an outstanding physiological scientist and APS member. Carter-Su will present “An Ode to Signal Transduction: How the Growth Hormone Pathway Revealed Insight into Height, Malignancy and Obesity” on Sunday, April 3, at 5:40 p.m. EDT in Philadelphia Convention Center (PCC) Ballroom A.

Suzanne Moenter, PhD, of the University of Michigan, is the 2022 recipient of the Bodil M. Schmidt-Nielsen Distinguished Mentor and Scientist Award. This award honors an APS member who has made outstanding contributions to physiological research and demonstrated dedication and commitment to mentorship. Moenter will share her thoughts on mentoring on Sunday, April 3, at 12:15 p.m. EDT in PCC Room 202B.

Edvard Ingjald Moser, PhD, of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, will give the 2022 APS Nobel Prize Award Lecture. Moser was a co-recipient the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discovering cells that create a positioning system or “inner GPS” in the brain. He will present his lecture, “Grid Cells and Neural Coding of Space,” on Tuesday, April 5, at 5:40 p.m. EDT in PCC Ballroom A.

