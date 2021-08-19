Newswise — OAKLAND, Calif. - August 19, 2021 - Turnitin has issued a call to academics and researchers in higher education to apply for the Turnitin Americas Higher Education Award. Nominations are due October 10. Winners will receive a $2,000.00 (two-thousand) cash award to be donated to the charity or scholarship of the winner’s choice. Finalists will be announced at the virtual Turnitin Americas Innovation Summit on October 19–21. The winners will receive additional promotional benefits in stories and media releases. Click to Tweet this news.

The Awards program will showcase innovation and best practices in how educators have adapted to remote learning, while encouraging academic integrity and innovative assessment practice during the challenges of teaching during the last year. Entrants can submit on the topics of formative assessment and feedback, or time-saving practices that can be tied to improved student relations, or practices that led to improved integrity during assessments.

“The category description is rather broad for a reason,” said Turnitin Americas Vice President Rosa Elizondo. “We are looking for faculty or administrators who have implemented assessment practices to improved integrity. That can take the form of improved communication practices or time saving techniques or even actual assessments driven in some way by Turnitin products.”

Entrants are asked to explain the challenges they encountered in the last year, how they overcame those challenges and the Turnitin tools employed in the process. Entries can be submitted here.

Each winner will be highlighted at Turnitin Americas Innovation Summit, which is a free virtual event for higher education. Winners will also be recognized on Turnitin social properties and included in stories for various media outlets.

About Turnitin

Turnitin is a global company dedicated to ensuring the integrity of education and meaningfully improving learning outcomes. For more than 20 years, Turnitin has partnered with educational institutions to promote honesty, consistency, and fairness across all subject areas and assessment types. Our products are used by educational institutions and certification and licensing programs to uphold integrity and increase learning performance, and by students and professionals to do their best, original work.

Turnitin has offices in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Over 16,000 academic institutions, publishers, and corporations use our services: Gradescope by Turnitin, iThenticate, Turnitin Feedback Studio, Turnitin Originality, Turnitin Similarity, ExamSoft, and ProctorExam. @Turnitin