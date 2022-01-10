Background

Tendon is a major component of musculoskeletal system connecting the muscles to the bone. Tendon injuries are very common orthopedics problems leading to impeded motion. Up to now, there still lacks effective treatments for tendon diseases.

Methods

Tendon stem/progenitor cells (TSPCs) were isolated from the patellar tendons of SD rats. The expression levels of genes were evaluated by quantitative RT-PCR. Immunohistochemistry staining was performed to confirm the presence of tendon markers in tendon tissues. Bioinformatics analysis of data acquired by RNA-seq was used to find out the differentially expressed genes. Rat patellar tendon injury model was used to evaluate the effect of U0126 on tendon injury healing. Biomechanical testing was applied to evaluate the mechanical properties of newly formed tendon tissues.

Results

In this study, we have shown that ERK inhibitor U0126 rather PD98059 could effectively increase the expression of tendon-related genes and promote the tenogenesis of TSPCs in vitro. To explore the underlying mechanisms, RNA sequencing was performed to identify the molecular difference between U0126-treated and control TSPCs. The result showed that GDF6 was significantly increased by U0126, which is an important factor of the TGFβ superfamily regulating tendon development and tenogenesis. In addition, NBM (nonwoven-based gelatin/polycaprolactone membrane) which mimics the native microenvironment of the tendon tissue was used as an acellular scaffold to carry U0126. The results demonstrated that when NBM was used in combination with U0126, tendon healing was significantly promoted with better histological staining outcomes and mechanical properties.

Conclusion

Taken together, we have found U0126 promoted tenogenesis in TSPCs through activating GDF6, and NBM loaded with U0126 significantly promoted tendon defect healing, which provides a new treatment for tendon injury.