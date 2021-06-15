Newswise — CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 - NORC at the University of Chicago and AARP launched Foresight 50+, a new survey panel available to organizations looking for insights from older adults living in the United States. It is the first panel of its kind to be developed in collaboration with AARP. The panel of U.S. adults aged 50 and older is the largest high-quality panel of its kind and is designed to give researchers the most accurate understanding of this growing and influential demographic.

Foresight 50+ surveys older adults in the United States about the things that matter to them—their experiences, opinions, and preferences—everything from what they buy to what they think. The survey panel combines AARP’s consumer expertise on older individuals with NORC at the University of Chicago’s scientific rigor to amplify the voice of the fastest-growing age group in the country.

“The collaboration between AARP and NORC at the University of Chicago will deliver an unparalleled, trusted understanding of older adults in the United States,” said J. Michael Dennis, NORC senior vice president and executive director of NORC’s AmeriSpeak. “This one-of-a-kind information resource is the highest-quality panel available and makes it easier to tap into the rapidly growing older adult population.”

Companies, researchers, and public leaders will use findings from the survey panel to drive effective decision-making in ways that are informed by the older adults they are trying to reach. The panel includes hard-to-reach older adults, including those in rural areas and lower-income households, Spanish speakers, and people with lower levels of formal education.

“Foresight 50+ spotlights a demographic that is growing as people live longer and healthier lives,” said Alison Bryant, AARP senior vice president of research. “People 50 and older shape our society and fuel economic growth, contributing $8.3 trillion to the economy in 2018. Research completed using Foresight 50+ will bring greater awareness of how people over 50 are shaping our society, where they stand on issues, and what they need to live their best lives.”

Foresight 50+ is probability-based and will draw from NORC at the University of Chicago’s AmeriSpeak household panels. The panel is available for custom projects for organizations looking to leverage it for original insights in the U.S. 50+ population. The collaboration will also produce the Foresight 50+ Omnibus, a monthly survey on the U.S. 50+ population’s views on current events, brand awareness, and consumer sentiment.

To learn more about Foresight 50+, visit Foresight50.NORC.org.

