Newswise — MADISON, Wis., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Consulting, a global healthcare consulting firm, is proud to announce the hiring of Paul Slaughter as executive vice president of Enterprise Support Services and the promotion of Ian Mamminga to executive vice president of Managed Services. As Nordic continues to expand internationally, Slaughter and Mamminga will serve as key leaders responsible for scaling managed, service desk, and support services to meet the ever-changing IT needs of healthcare organizations, both in the U.S. and around the globe.

Slaughter comes to Nordic from Leidos Digital Health Solutions, where he served most recently as chief operating officer. He has more than 25 years of leadership and experience in IT services and operations with a primary focus on the healthcare industry and a proven track record in global sales and delivery for IT managed services and IT operations. Slaughter will oversee Nordic's entire Enterprise Support Services division, including Managed Services, as well as any future expansion.

Joining the Nordic team in 2016, Mamminga has been critical to the success of the Application Managed Services business line, which was recognized as the highest rated among expansive firms in KLAS's Application Managed Services and Help Desk 2021 report. With more than 20 years of experience in healthcare IT, Mamminga helped launch Nordic's Managed Services and has held several leadership positions in the division, including serving as the leader of Managed Services in an interim capacity over the last few months. Bringing with him a wealth of IT knowledge and executive leadership experience, Mamminga will continue to lead Nordic's Managed Services division, which includes its U.S-based Application Managed Services, Tier 1 Service Desk, and Support operations.

"I am excited to join the Nordic team and help further the impressive growth and world-class delivery of the Enterprise Support Services division," said Executive Vice President Paul Slaughter. "I look forward to continuing to foster its unique and engaging culture while providing expert support services to healthcare organizations around the world."

"We're so pleased to welcome Paul to the Nordic family and further Ian's role within Managed Services," said CEO Jim Costanzo. "As healthcare organizations around the world begin their recovery from COVID-19, having Paul and Ian at the reins of our Enterprise Support Services division allows us to deliver the expert support our current and future client partners need to provide better patient care and strengthen their businesses."

About Nordic Consulting

Nordic Consulting is a global healthcare consulting firm that guides organizations to a stronger business with better patient outcomes. It provides health IT staffing, advisory consulting, and managed services, leading clients smoothly from strategy through to execution. Founded in 2010 as an EHR staff augmentation firm, Nordic's solutions have expanded over time to help clients overcome their evolving healthcare-related challenges. Today, Nordic and its family of consulting companies, Bails & Associates, Healthtech Consultants, and Tasman Global, partner with nearly 550 clients across the globe, helping them deliver higher quality care at a lower cost. To learn more, please visit nordicwi.com.