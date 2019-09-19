Northwestern Medicine's John Pandolfino, MD, Chief of Gastroenterology is available to comment on Zantac recall

John Pandolfino, MD, Chief of Gastroenterology is available to comment and share alternative treatment options for GERD.

Dr. Pandolfino has recommended Zantac as an on demand treatment for GERD and for some patients chronically for nighttime symptoms and PPI intolerance. He does not believe this is a great medicine for chronic GERD as it can lose its effectiveness in 4-8 weeks.

If you are intersted in interviewing him, please contact Kasmer Quinn at 708-334-6444 or kasmer.quinn@nm.org

John Erik Pandolfino, MD, is the chief of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Northwestern Medicine. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Dr. Pandolfino has cultivated an extremely impressive career with a research focus on studying the biomechanics of bolus transport (where a mass of food has been chewed to the point of swallowing) and gastrointestinal motility as it pertains to gastroesophageal reflux and swallowing disorders. He developed the Esophageal Center at Northwestern Medicine, which serves as the nation’s top referral center for complex esophageal diseases, such as achalasia, eosinophilic esophagitis and refractory Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD).

Dr. Pandolfino has authored numerous guidelines and opinions for the medical community on the management of these disorders, in addition to publishing more than 200 scientific papers focused on gastrointestinal motility and esophageal diseases. He has an active physiology lab at Northwestern and is currently funded by the National Institutes of Health to study GERD and dysphagia pathogenesis.

Dr. Pandolfino also receives funding from industry to develop new technologies to investigate and treat gastrointestinal disorders.