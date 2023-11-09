Not all donors are billionaires, but many faculty teach philanthropy by focusing on wealthy donors. With National Philanthropy Day on Monday, Nov. 12, David Campbell, professor of public administration at Binghamton University, State University of New York, suggests a different approach for teaching philanthropy to young people.

"Many faculty teach experiential philanthropy courses through the lens of debates about giving largely shaped by the assessment of the role wealthy donors play in civic life. But most of our students will NOT become billionaire (or millionaire donors); rather, they are likely (we hope) simply to become generous individuals, who give regularly to support the issues that are important to them. For me, this has meant reorienting my classes to ask students several core questions and to get them to focus on these questions over the course of the semester: