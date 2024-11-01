Research Summary

Newswise — When established firms source technology from specialized technology firms, extant research has typically assumed that this in-sourced technology is novel. We test this assumption by modeling in-sourcing decisions using a problem-solution lens wherein firms choose from available external technological solutions to solve their market problems. Since the locus of identification, evaluation, and selection of external solutions remains internal to the firm's R&D personnel, we argue that they frequently prefer familiar over novel solutions. We identify two factors that help firms overcome this preference for familiarity: when top managers focus their attention on the market problem or when they receive feedback from unexpected failures to solve that problem. Our case control analysis of 715 in-sourced emerging technological solutions in the biopharmaceutical industry offers broad support to our theoretical framework.