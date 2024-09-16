Newswise — Miami, Florida— The latest research and advances in otolaryngology-head and neck surgery will be presented in Miami Beach, Florida, during the AAO-HNSF 2024 Annual Meeting & OTO EXPO. From among the hundreds of research presentations submitted for the 2024 Annual Meeting, the Annual Meeting Program Committee, comprised of physician members, selected 16 Scientific Oral Presentations as the “Best of Scientific Oral Presentations,” as well as several late-breaking abstract submissions that were added to the program to offer the latest ground-breaking research and science in the field.

The “Best of Scientific Orals” include (listed in alphabetical order):

[BUSINESS OF MEDICINE] Understanding the Composition of a Comprehensive Otolaryngologist’s Practice: Sina J. Torabi, MD; Rahul A. Patel, MD; R. Peter Manes, MD; Edward C. Kuan, MD, MBA

[CARE EQUITY, QUALITY, AND SAFETY] A Novel Artificial Intelligence Model for Optimizing Treatment of Salivary Gland Malignancies: Andrew G. Girgis, BS; Bishoy M. Galoaa, MS; Anand K. Devaiah, MD

[COMPREHENSIVE OTOLARYNGOLOGY] Comparison of Endoscopic Cartilage Myringoplasty With and Without Trimming Perforation Margins for Repairing Subtotal Perforation: Zhengnong Chen, MD, PhD, Zhengcai Lou

[ENDOCRINE SURGERY] Ibuprofen and Preoperative Pain Counseling Reduce Opioid Use Following Routine Endocrine Surgery: Antoinette R. Esce, MD; Jordan West, MD; Garth T. Olson, MD

[FACIAL PLASTIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY] ENoG Correlation With Facial Paralysis Outcomes in Temporal Bone Fracture: Heather D. Merkouris, MS; Aaron E. Bunnell, MD; Jay T. Rubinstein, MD, PhD; Gavriel D. Kohlberg, MD; G. Nina Lu, MD

[HEAD AND NECK SURGERY] Genetic Susceptibility for Head and Neck Cancer Related to Air Pollution Exposure: Henrique Ochoa Scussiatto, MD, MS; Luo Jiajun, PhD; Briseis Aschebrook-Kilfoy, PhD; Jayant M. Pinto, MD; Mihir K. Bhayani, MD

[HEAD AND NECK SURGERY] Swallowing Outcomes of HPV+ OPSCC Survivors by POA(C)RT Dose in the MINT and E3311 Cohorts: Theresa Tharakan, MD, MSCI; Wade L. Thorstad, MD; Douglas Adkins, MD; Jose P. Zevallos, MD, MPH; Sidharth Puram, MD, PhD; Ryan S. Jackson, MD

[LARYNGOLOGY/BRONCHO-ESOPHAGOLOGY] A Multicenter Review of Iatrogenic Subglottic Stenosis Microbiology: Katherine Lee Lauritsen, MBS; Imran Khawaja, BA; Joseph Celidonio, BS; Aatin K. Dhanda, BA; Sydney Zaransky, DO; Rachel Kaye, MD; Kenneth Yan, MD, PhD

[LARYNGOLOGY/BRONCHO-ESOPHAGOLOGY] Effects of Aging on Superior Laryngeal Sensory and Motor Function in a Rat Laryngeal Model: Zaroug Jaleel, BS; Mohamed Aboueisha, MD; Kelson Adcock, BS; Vicente Martinez, PhD; Greg Kinney, PhD; David J. Perkel, PhD; Neel K. Bhatt, MD

[OTOLOGY/NEUROTOLOGY] Associations of Microvascular Risk Factors With Sporadic Vestibular Schwannoma Outcomes Following Stereotactic Radiosurgery: James R. Dornhoffer, MD; Eric E. Babajanian, MD; Karl R. Khandalavala, MD; John P. Marinelli, MD; Ghazal S. Daher, MD; Christine M. Lohse, MS; Michael J. Link, MD; Matthew L. Carlson, MD

[OTOLOGY/NEUROTOLOGY] The Effect of Angiotensin Receptor Blockade Using Losartan in Otoprotection Against Noise-Induced Hearing Loss: Carolina Chu, MS; Tanner J. Kempton,MD; Peter Eckard, BS; Rong Zhuo Hua, BS; Bryce Hunger, BS; Miles J. Klimara, MD; Marlan R. Hansen, MD; Douglas M. Bennion, MD, PhD

[PEDIATRIC OTOLARYNGOLOGY] Are We Like Our Patients: How Surgeon-Perceived Cultural Similarity to Parents Influences Interpersonal Communication: Grace Rana Leu, MD; Emily Boss, MD, MPH; Anne R. Links, MS, MHS; Chenery Lowe, ScM, CGC, PhD

[PEDIATRIC OTOLARYNGOLOGY] Novel Button Battery Coating Materials for Prevention of Esophageal Injury: An Ex Vivo Porcine Study: Jake G.J. Wihlidal, MD; Elysia M. Grose, MD; Jennifer M. Siu, MD, MPH,; Adrian L. James, MD, FRCS; Evan J. Propst, MD, MSc,; Nikolaus E. Wolter, MD, MSc,

[PROFESSIONAL AND PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT] An Analysis of Black Women in Otolaryngology-Head and Surgery: From Training to Practice and Leadership: Julisa Nuñez, MS, Alessandra Bliss, MD; Earl H. Harley, Jr., MD; Brenda U. Imo, MS; Josef D. Williams, MSc

[RHINOLOGY/ALLERGY] ROS Regulates the Release of Epithelial-Derived Cytokines From Nasal Mucosa in CRSwNP: Shenghao Cheng, MD; Shaobing Xie, MD; Benjian Zhang, MD; Zhihai Xie, MD; Weihong Jiang, MD

[SLEEP MEDICINE] Association of Modified Sleep Apnea Severity Index With Cardiovascular Risk in CPAP-Intolerant Sleep Surgery Patients: Jennifer A. Goldfarb, MHS; Praneet Chandra Kaki, BS; Melissa C. Xu, BS; Daniel J. Campbell, MD; Nicole Louise Molin, MD; Maurits S. Boon, MD; Colin T. Huntley, MD

