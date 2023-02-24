Newswise — February 24 – London, Ontario – Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Centre, will announce an investment that will support the work of research teams across the country to improve health care for Canadians. MP Fragiskatos will be joined by Dr. Bryan Neff, Vice-President (Research), Western University; Dr. Roy Butler, President and CEO, St. Joseph’s Health Care London; and funding recipients from Western University and Lawson Health Research Institute.

A media availability will follow the announcement.

Date: Monday, February 27, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. (EST)

Location:

Western Centre for Public Health and Family Medicine, 1st floor atrium

Western University

1465 Richmond Street

London, ON N6G 2M1