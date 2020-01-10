Notre Dame expert fluent in English & Mandarin available to comment on China's influence in Taiwan as Taiwanese voters go to the polls

As voters in Taiwan head to the polls tomorrow, Notre Dame Associate Professor of Global Affairs Joshua Eisenman is available to comment on China's influence in Taiwan and how the elections will affect this relationship. Eisenman is a senior fellow for China studies at the American Foreign Policy Council, lending his expertise on China's domestic politics and international relations and East Asia politics and security. His current research focuses on the political economy of China’s development and its foreign relations with the U.S. and the developing world—particularly Africa.

You can listen to a Carnegie Council podcast featuring Joshua (recorded just prior to him joining Notre Dame) discussing China's security state, the US-China trade war and the expansion of the original Belt and Road project here.

You can access some of his recent media appearances here, here and here.

Eisenman can give interviews in English and Mandarin . You can reach him via email at or via cell phone at +1 202 230 2438. His Twitter handle is @Joshua_Eisenman.

*********

Colleen Sharkey

Assistant Director, Media Relations

University of Notre Dame

(cell) +1 574-999-0102

csharke2@nd.edu