Notre Dame Expert: On Trump-Ukraine affair, no short-term personal or political gain can justify politicizing American foreign policy.

For stories on the foreign policy and international security components of the impeachment proceedings against President Trump, Michael Desch, University of Notre Dame professor of political science and director of the Notre Dame International Security Center (NDISC), is available for comment.

He says:

President Trump’s leaning on newly-elected Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to reopen a corruption investigation potentially touching former Vice President Biden’s son is an unfortunate break from tradition of politics ending at the water’s edge, though this is not the first time that that domestic politics trumped foreign policy.



Political figures on both sides of the aisle have found adhering to this wise maxim hard to do. But no short-term personal or political gain can justify politicizing American foreign policy.