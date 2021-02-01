Associate Professor of Human Rights Law and Global Affairs Diane Desierto of the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame is an expert in international law and human rights; human rights, sustainability, and the global commons; trade, investment, and human rights; and economic, social, and cultural rights. Much of her work focuses on Southeast Asia.  

She is the co-editor of the recent volume, ASEAN Law and Regional Integration: Governance and the Rule of Law in ASEAN’s Single Market

She is fluent in English, Filipino and Cebuano.

