Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce that Nottingham Trent University has chosen Altmetric Explorer from Digital Science’s flagship products to improve the measurement and reporting of social media and alternative metrics.

Nottingham Trent University (NTU) has signed a deal to utilise Altmetric to report on societal impact and dissemination of research.

Using Digital Science’s products and tools, NTU will be able to support its research strategy, impact development, dissemination of research findings, and provide an evidence-base of broader research activity beyond traditional publication.

Altmetric Explorer for Institutions tracks social attention by detecting links and citations to research in non-traditional literature such as patent documents, policy papers and news or blog sites. Additionally it tracks sharing and discussion of research on social media; all global attention is then aggregated in a large searchable database which can be used to track the attention, re-use and impact of published research or a research topic. This can be done for a researcher or for an entire institution, even down to department level, should an institution wish to view their data at that level. To date, 256 million mentions have been found for more than 20 million publications.

“We are delighted to be working with Altmetric to support our research impact and dissemination activity, and to explore wider engagement with our world-leading research,” said Victoria Boskett, Research Support Librarian at NTU.

About Nottingham Trent University

Nottingham Trent University (NTU) received the Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education in 2021 for cultural heritage science research. It is the second time that NTU has been bestowed the honour of receiving a Queen’s Anniversary Prize for its research, the first being in 2015 for leading-edge research on the safety and security of global citizens.

The Research Excellence Framework (2021) classed 83% of NTU’s research activity as either world-leading or internationally excellent. 86% of NTU’s research impact was assessed to be either world-leading or internationally excellent.

NTU was awarded The Times and The Sunday Times Modern University of the Year 2023 and ranked University of the Year in the Whatuni Student Choice Awards 2023. It was awarded Outstanding Support for Students 2020 (Times Higher Education Awards), University of the Year 2019 (Guardian University Awards, UK Social Mobility Awards), Modern University of the Year 2018 (Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide) and University of the Year 2017 (Times Higher Education Awards).

NTU is the 5th largest UK institution by student numbers, with approximately 40,000 students and more than 4,400 staff located across five campuses. It has an international student population of 7,000 and an NTU community representing over 160 countries.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is a technology company working to make research more efficient. We invest in, nurture and support innovative businesses and technologies that make all parts of the research process more open and effective. Our portfolio includes admired brands including Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Ripeta, Writefull, and metaphacts. We believe that together, we can help researchers make a difference. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on Twitter or on LinkedIn.

About Altmetric

Altmetric is a leading provider of research metrics, helping everyone involved in research gauge the impact of their work. We serve diverse markets including universities, institutions, government, publishers, corporations, and those who fund research. Our powerful technology searches thousands of online sources, revealing where research is being shared and discussed. Teams can use customizable interactive dashboards to interrogate the data themselves, or get expert insights from Altmetric’s consultants.

Altmetric is part of the Digital Science group, dedicated to making the research experience simpler and more productive by applying pioneering technology solutions. Find out more at altmetric.com and follow @altmetric on Twitter.