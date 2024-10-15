Newswise — SciRhom GmbH, a biotech startup co-founded by Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), recently secured a 63 million euro (US$70 million) Series A financing round to support the clinical development of its novel drug candidate, SR-878. The round was co-led by Andera Partners, Kurma Partners, Hadean Ventures, MIG Capital, and Wellington Partners, with participation from new investor Bayern Kapital and existing investors. This news follows the company’s recently received approval from Austrian regulatory authorities (BASG/AGES) required to commence its first-in-human Phase I clinical trial in Europe this fall.

Developing SR-878, a novel monoclonal antibody drug candidate targeting inflammation

SR-878, which builds upon foundational basic research discoveries made in the lab of Carl P. Blobel, MD, PhD, director of the Arthritis and Tissue Degeneration Program at the HSS Research Institute, is a monoclonal antibody drug candidate that targets inflammation in a new way. More specifically, SR-878 targets a complex consisting of inactive Rhomboid 2 (iRhom2) and TACE/ADAM17 (ADAM17), a “master switch” for regulating the inflammatory response that is overactive in many autoimmune diseases.

ADAM17 is an enzyme involved in accelerating the body’s immune response, which has long held the interest of researchers due to its close association with an already proven target in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, the molecule TNF-alpha.

Researchers hypothesized that going after ADAM17 could prove even more effective than targeting TNF-alpha alone. “Beginning in the late 90s, there was an interest in targeting ADAM17 as another way to reduce TNF-alpha,” Dr. Blobel explains, “but it turns out, on its own, it wasn’t an optimal target because ADAM17 holds other important functions — such as protecting the skin and intestinal barrier.”

However, studies at HSS have since revealed that ADAM17 is regulated by its binding partner iRhom2. When iRhom2 is inactivated, those studies have demonstrated that the related iRhom1 can still protect against the problems observed when ADAM17 is blocked. This research suggested that iRhom2 could be a safer and more effective target for drugs than ADAM17.

Collaborations with HSS rheumatologist Jane E. Salmon, MD, HSS Chief Scientific Officer Lionel B. Ivashkiv, MD, and HSS Physician-in-Chief Emerita Mary K. (Peggy) Crow, MD further supported this notion. Those studies explored the effects of knocking out iRhom2 in preclinical mouse models with inflammatory arthritis as well as an autoimmune kidney disease called lupus glomerulonephritis. Their research demonstrated that the mouse models were protected from disease by blocking the TNF-alpha pathway and, in the case of lupus glomerulonephritis, also by inhibiting another pathway that contributes to inflammation, called the EGFR pathway. “We eventually realized that iRhom2 could be a very exciting target,” Dr. Blobel says.

The development of SR-878 underscores the importance of doing basic science research at academic institutions like HSS,” says Michael P. Ast, MD, orthopedic surgeon and Chief Medical Innovation Officer at HSS. “Scientific breakthroughs uncovered in the lab can be used to shape further studies that advance our understanding of complex diseases. Through the knowledge and expertise of investigators at HSS and SciRhom, we can build on the insights made together to ultimately benefit patients worldwide.”

Co-Founding & Advancing SciRhom

During a visiting professorship in 2015 in Munich, Germany, Dr. Blobel met two researchers, Drs. Jens Ruhe and Matthias Schneider, who have extensive experience in preclinical development of early to clinical stage antibody projects.

Together, HSS, the three researchers, and other experienced biotech entrepreneurs and investors, co-founded SciRhom in 2016 to translate Dr. Blobel’s scientific findings into novel therapies for autoimmune diseases.

Proof of concept studies performed by HSS scientist Gisela Weskamp, PhD, have since strongly supported the notions that targeting iRhom2 with SR-878 in a preclinical model of inflammatory arthritis is more effective than targeting TNF-alpha alone and is at least as effective as blocking both TNF-alpha and the EGFR pathway together. In addition, treatment with SR-878 also has potential to block another target of existing therapies, the interleukin-6 receptor. “We anticipate that SR-878 will simultaneously block multiple disease-causing pathways and therefore has potential for superior efficacy relative to current monotherapies,” she adds.

Following on the footsteps of its pre-clinical findings, SciRhom has since expanded its board and management ranks with former executives from the global pharmaceutical industry, including Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jan Poth, former Therapeutic Area Head Immunology at Boehringer Ingelheim, and board member Dr. Wolfgang Baiker, former CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim USA.

“SciRhom’s recent Series A financing and its approval to start clinical trials are pivotal milestones in the company’s journey towards commercialization” says Vijay Nair, Managing Director at the HSS Innovation Institute. “Bringing a discovery from the lab to patients requires immense dedication and collaboration across HSS and with the biotech entrepreneurial and investment communities. Their leadership and external validation have been critical in launching the company, securing funding, attracting world-class talent, pursuing pre-clinical development, and reaching this inflection point.”

“There is a lot of enthusiasm for this approach among members of the medical and investment communities. We are tremendously excited that we can now advance the study of this drug to human trials,” says Dr. Blobel.