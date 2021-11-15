Newswise — Acute pain after an operation may require up to 7 days of medication for management. In light of the ongoing addiction crisis, practitioners may use opioid-limiting techniques such as regional anesthetics; however, these interventions can be inadequate, often requiring narcotics to treat breakthrough pain. A novel drug delivery matrix currently in pre-clinical development may offer a narcotic-free alternative. A new study examined the INSB200™ delivery system, which significantly extends analgesia for a specified time interval and has demonstrated pain relief after surgery for at least 120 hours in animal models.

Matt Purcell of Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire, WI; William Taylor and Kelsey Pflepsen of InSitu Biologics, Inc., Woodbury, MN; and Mark Ereth of Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, Rochester, MN, received a Best of Meeting Abstracts Award from the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA) for its 20th Annual Pain Medicine Meeting, being held November 18-20, 2021. The authors will present Abstract #2369, “Ultrasound Characteristics of a New Prolonged Drug Delivery Matrix for Peripheral Nerve Block” on Thursday, November 18.

Using porcine tissue, Purcell et al. compared the INSB200 to three commonly used local anesthetics. When imaged with ultrasound, INSB200 preparations remained at the site of injection without appreciable tissue spread compared to the traditional anesthetics. The findings suggest the INSB200 has clinically significant advantages that could enable clinicians to be more precise and positively confirm placement when injecting a local anesthetic.

“This could also allow lower doses of local anesthetic and sustained pain relief for up to 6 days,” Purcell et al. said. “Prospectively, [the INSB200] could be used to deliver other medications under ultrasound guidance (anti-inflammatories, chemotherapeutics, and antibiotics). The echogenic, non-migrating properties would aid in precise medication administration by anesthesiologists and proceduralists alike.”

