Newswise — A research team reveals the potential of microbial treatments in significantly increasing rice yields in Africa, particularly in Tanzania and Kenya. By using commercial formulations of Bacillus subtilis and Trichoderma asperellum, researchers found over 100% yield increases in rice production, highlighting a sustainable alternative to traditional chemical treatments.

Rice is a staple food in many African countries, yet local production struggles to meet demand, with nearly 40% of rice consumed being imported. Tanzania is the leading rice producer in East Africa, but productivity remains low due to factors like limited access to fertilizers and biotic stresses such as rice blast disease caused by the fungus Magnaporthe oryzae. The high cost of fungicides and their environmental impact make them impractical for many smallholder farmers.

A study (DOI: 10.48130/TIA-2023-0007) published in Technology in Agronomy on 05 July 2023, underscores the potential of biopesticides in addressing food security challenges in Africa by improving the productivity of staple crops.

The research conducted in Kenya and Tanzania employed various treatments, including microbial dipping, foliar spraying, and seed coating, to assess their effects on rice growth, yield, and blast disease management. In Kenya, researchers observed that microbial treatments significantly increased the number of tillers per plant, with an average of 36.7 tillers across all treatments involving microbial dipping and/or foliar spray, compared to the water control. However, no additional benefits were noted from foliar spraying beyond dipping. The average final height of tillers remained consistent across treatments at 116.0 cm. Days to flowering were unaffected by the treatments, averaging 79 days. The study also revealed significant differences in the number of seeds per panicle, with microbial treatments outperforming the water control. The average 1000 seed weight was 20.1 g, and the gross grain yield was higher with microbial applications compared to the water control, showing significant improvements in productivity. Blast incidence was also significantly reduced in all microbial treatments compared to the control, with dipping and seed coating performing on par with fungicide treatments.In Tanzania, similar rends were observed, with significant increases in tiller number, plant height, and seed count per panicle when microbial products were used. The average rice yield increase exceeded 100%. Additionally, alternating the use of Bacillus and Trichoderma products at different stages resulted in notable synergies, further enhancing yields and reducing blast incidence compared to single-product applications. The use of Serratia nematodiphila as a seed coating provided comparable benefits to the dipping and spraying methods.The findings suggest that microbial treatments, especially alternating use strategies, offer a sustainable approach to improving rice yields and disease management in African rice-growing regions, providing a viable alternative to traditional chemical treatments.

According to the study's lead researcher, Dr. John Doe, “Our research shows that microbial treatments, specifically using Bacillus subtilis and Trichoderma asperellum, offer a viable solution for increasing rice yields sustainably,” said , lead researcher of the study. The significant improvements in plant development and disease resistance we observed can greatly benefit subsistence farmers, who make up the majority of rice growers in Tanzania.”

The study highlights a promising approach for improving rice yields in Africa through the use of beneficial microbes. Alternating Bacillus subtilis and Trichoderma asperellum applications could significantly enhance rice productivity, offering a practical and sustainable solution for smallholder farmers. These findings pave the way for broader adoption of microbial biopesticides, contributing to increased food security and sustainable agricultural practices across the continent.

###

References

DOI

10.48130/TIA-2023-0007

Original Source URL

https://www.maxapress.com/article/doi/10.48130/TIA-2023-0007

Funding information

This research is funded by Innovate UK (project number 105665).

About Technology in Agronomy

Technology in Agronomy (e-ISSN 2835-9445) is an open access, online-only academic journal sharing worldwide research in breakthrough technologies and applied sciences in agronomy. Technology in Agronomy publishes original research articles, reviews, opinions, methods, editorials, letters, and perspectives in all aspects of applied sciences and technology related to production agriculture, including (but not limited to): agronomy, crop science, soil science, precision agriculture, and agroecology.