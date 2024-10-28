Newswise — Results of the ongoing TALAPRO-2 trial, a global investigation led by Neeraj Agarwal, MD, FASCO, Presidential Endowed Chair of Cancer Research at Huntsman Cancer Institute and professor of medicine at the University of Utah (the U) have shown that a novel combination prostate cancer treatment has a higher statistically significant overall survival rate compared to the standard of care drug alone. The breakthrough is a critical step in Huntsman Cancer Institute's mission to understand cancer from its beginning, and to use that knowledge in the creation and improvement of cancer treatments.

The new therapy combines two existing cancer drugs, enzalutamide and talazoparib. Enzalutamide, known by its brand name XTANDI, has been used as a treatment for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer for years. Talazoparib, or TALZENNA, is the new addition. Enzalutamide is a hormone treatment. Talazoparib is a PARP inhibitor, a drug that stops damaged cancer cells from repairing themselves.

By developing this combination therapy, Agarwal and the international team of investigators hope to provide more treatment options for late-stage prostate cancer patients.

“Metastatic prostate cancer is the second most common cause of cancer-related death in men. Having a novel combination of well-tolerated medications significantly improving overall survival rates is terrific news for our patients here at Huntsman Cancer Institute and elsewhere,” says Agarwal.

The first phase of the TALAPRO-2 trial began at Huntsman Cancer Institute in 2017, and the novel treatment received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in 2023. Earlier results of the global study found that the combination therapy decreased the risk of cancer progression by 55%, compared to enzalutamide alone.

The new results regarding overall survival rates are further corroboration of the combination drug’s efficacy.

“This work, led by Dr. Agarwal, speaks to the value of the tremendous research teams we have here at Huntsman Cancer Institute,” says Neli Ulrich, PhD, chief scientific officer and executive director of the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Huntsman Cancer Institute. “These results will provide hope for many prostate cancer patients, and I am excited to see what else we can learn from the development of this new treatment.”

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men, after skin cancer. About one in forty-four men will die of the disease.

“Millions of American men are affected by prostate cancer, and this combination therapy will provide more treatment options,” says Sachin Apte, MD, MS, MBA, chief clinical officer at Huntsman Cancer Institute. “Dr. Agarwal’s work shows us how the integration of clinical care and research translates into new treatment options for cancer patients. We are proud of the investigation that has been done here at Huntsman Cancer Institute.”

This study was sponsored by Pfizer, with additional support from the National Institutes of Health/National Cancer Institute including P30 CA02014 and Huntsman Cancer Foundation.

