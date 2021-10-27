Charlottesville, VA (November 1, 2021). The November issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 51, No. 5 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/51/5/neurosurg-focus.51.issue-5.xml]) presents nine articles and one editorial on innovations in patient care and improved outcomes across several neurosurgical subspecialties.

Topic Editors: Albert E. Telfeian, Ziya L. Gokaslan, Thomas Santarius, and Hyeun-Sung Kim

As Topic Editor Albert Telfeian discusses in his editorial for this issue: “This Neurosurgical Focus issue on quality in neurosurgery is a collection of articles that are not on a new procedure or a new technology, but are all on a new way we can look at the challenges in quality in delivering neurosurgical care. The timing of the issue could not be better, because the coronavirus pandemic is essentially an evolutionary hurdle that neurosurgery processes can use to reboot how we do things.”

Contents of November issue:

“Introduction: Innovations in neurosurgical quality and safety” by Albert E. Telfeian et al.

by Albert E. Telfeian et al. “Remote video-based outcome measures of patients with Parkinson’s disease after deep brain stimulation using smartphones: a pilot study” by Xinmeng Xu et al.

by Xinmeng Xu et al. “Editorial: Neurosurgical healthcare delivery quality and “where we go from here” after the pandemic” by Albert E. Telfeian

by Albert E. Telfeian “Effects of an external ventricular drain alert protocol on venticulostomy placement time in the emergency department” by Henry Chang et al.

by Henry Chang et al. “Improving patient care in neurosurgery through postoperative telephone calls: a systematic review and lessons from all surgical specialties” by Dylan Goehner et al.

by Dylan Goehner et al. “Patient perception of scoliosis correction surgery on Instagram” by Nitin Agarwal et al.

by Nitin Agarwal et al. “Comparison of intracranial injury predictability between machine learning algorithms and the nomogram in pediatric traumatic brain injury” by Thara Tunthanathip et al.

by Thara Tunthanathip et al. “Machine learning–augmented objective functional testing in the degenerative spine: quantifying impairment using patient-specific five-repetition sit-to-stand assessment” by Victor E. Staartjes et al.

by Victor E. Staartjes et al. “Building and implementing an institutional registry for a data-driven national neurosurgical practice: experience from a multisite medical center” by Mohamad Bydon et al.

by Mohamad Bydon et al. “Validation of the Clavien-Dindo grading system of complications for microsurgical treatment of unruptured intracranial aneurysms” by Martina Sebök et al.

by Martina Sebök et al. “Toward more accurate documentation in neurosurgical care” by Rohaid Ali et al.

Please join us in reading this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus.

