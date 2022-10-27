Newswise — November 2022 Issue of Neurosurgical Focus: “Evolution of Radiation Therapy Technique”

Rolling Meadows, IL (November 1, 2022). The November issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 53, No. 5 [https://thejns.org/focus/view/journals/neurosurg-focus/53/5/neurosurg-focus.53.issue-5.xml]) presents one editorial and 10 articles on the history and development of radiation therapy in neurosurgical treatment.

Topic Editors: Arjun Sahgal, Jason P. Sheehan, Ajay Niranjan, Lola B. Chambless, Lijun Ma, and Daniel M. Trifiletti

The Topic Editors of this issue note that, “Radiation technology has undergone dramatic changes over the past 3 decades.” Therefore, this issue of Neurosurgical Focus aims to “further our understanding of stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic radiotherapy for primary brain tumors and functional conditions, as well as new developments for patients with brain metastases.”

Contents of the November issue:

“Introduction. Evolution of radiation therapy techniques” by Arjun Sahgal et al.

by Arjun Sahgal et al. “Stereotactic radiosurgery for recurrent pediatric brain tumors: clinical outcomes and toxicity” by Elyn Wang et al.

by Elyn Wang et al. “Stereotactic radiosurgery for trigeminal neuralgia secondary to tumor: a single-institution retrospective series” by Jennifer C. Hall et al.

by Jennifer C. Hall et al. “CyberKnife radiosurgery for trigeminal neuralgia: a retrospective review of 168 cases” by Albert Guillemette et al.

by Albert Guillemette et al. “Adjuvant stereotactic radiosurgery with or without postoperative fractionated radiation therapy in adults with skull base chordomas: a systematic review” by Othman Bin-Alamer et al.

by Othman Bin-Alamer et al. “Outcomes following stereotactic radiosurgery for foramen magnum meningiomas: a single-center experience and systematic review of the literature” by Constantine L. Karras et al.

by Constantine L. Karras et al. “Risk factors for peritumoral edema after radiosurgery for intracranial benign meningiomas: a long-term follow-up in a single institution” by Sheng-Han Huang et al.

by Sheng-Han Huang et al. “Neoadjuvant stereotactic radiosurgery for brain metastases: a new paradigm” by Yuping Derek Li et al.

by Yuping Derek Li et al. “Stereotactic radiosurgery and resection for treatment of multiple brain metastases: a systematic review and analysis” by Uma V. Mahajan et al.

by Uma V. Mahajan et al. “A quantitative and comparative evaluation of stereotactic spine radiosurgery local control: proposing a consistent measurement methodology” by Ran Harel et al.

by Ran Harel et al. “Editorial. Assessing treatment response following stereotactic body

radiotherapy for spinal metastases” by Steven G. Roth and Lola B. Chambless

by Steven G. Roth and Lola B. Chambless “The role of radiation therapy in the treatment of spine metastases from hepatocellular carcinoma: a systematic review and meta-analysis” by Gianluca Ferini et al.

Please join us in reading this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus.

