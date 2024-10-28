Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (November 1, 2024). The November issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 57, No. 5) offers eight articles and one editorial on the topic of laser interstitial therapy in neurosurgery.

Topic Editors: Robert J. Bollo, Winson S. Ho, Ido Strauss, Sherise D. Ferguson, and Sarah T. Menacho

From the Topic Editors’ Introduction: “In this issue of Neurosurgical Focus, experts in neurosurgical oncology and functional neurosurgery have sought to build on the growing body of evidence supporting the efficacy of laser interstitial thermal therapy (LITT) in neurosurgery, presenting studies that refine established indications as well as in-depth discussions of emerging concepts.”

Contents of the November issue:

“Introduction. Calibrating the utility of laser interstitial thermal therapy in neurosurgery: a once-novel surgical treatment finds it place in the armamentarium” by Robert J. Bollo et al.

by Robert J. Bollo et al. “A propensity score–matched cost-effectiveness analysis of magnetic resonance–guided laser interstitial thermal therapy versus craniotomy for brain tumor radiation necrosis” by Jia-Shu Chen et al.

by Jia-Shu Chen et al. “Evaluating laser interstitial thermal therapy for newly diagnosed, deep-seated, large-volume glioblastoma: survival and outcome analysis” by Adham M. Khalafallah et al.

by Adham M. Khalafallah et al. “An analysis of functional outcomes following laser interstitial thermal therapy for recurrent high-grade glioma” by Bradley Wilhelmy et al.

by Bradley Wilhelmy et al. “Editorial. Factors that influence functional recovery after MR-guided laser interstitial thermal therapy for recurrent high-grade gliomas” by Sarah T. Menacho

by Sarah T. Menacho “Leveraging machine learning for preoperative prediction of supramaximal ablation in laser interstitial thermal therapy for brain tumors” by Cameron A. Rivera et al.

by Cameron A. Rivera et al. “Patient-reported outcome and preference after craniotomy and laser interstitial thermal therapy ablation: a pilot study” by Isabela Peña Pino et al.

by Isabela Peña Pino et al. “Indication-based analysis of laser interstitial thermal therapy: a propensity score–matched comparison of outcomes for brain tumor versus epilepsy indications” by Andrew M. Miller et al.

by Andrew M. Miller et al. “Stereotactic robot–assisted MRI-guided laser interstitial thermal therapy thalamotomy for medically intractable Holmes tremor: a pilot study and literature review” by Mickael Aubignat et al.

by Mickael Aubignat et al. “Development of a murine laser interstitial thermotherapy system” by Matthew Frain et al.

Please join us in reading this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus.

***

Embargoed Article Access and Author/Expert Interviews: Contact JNSPG Director of Publications Gillian Shasby at [email protected] for advance access and to arrange interviews with the authors and external experts who can provide context for this research.

###

The global leader for cutting-edge neurosurgery research since 1944, the Journal of Neurosurgery (www.thejns.org) is the official journal of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) representing over 12,000 members worldwide (www.AANS.org).