Newswise — November is Bladder Health Month, a month dedicated to raising awareness and promoting education about maintaining a healthy bladder. It’s an important time to have discussions about topics and symptoms that many may not feel comfortable talking about.

In fact, an estimated 13 million people in the U.S. are directly affected by urinary incontinence, a condition that can have a significant impact on daily quality of life.

Dr. Kathleen Kobashi is the chair of the urology department at Houston Methodist. She is available to discuss important topics such as urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, pelvic floor issues and bladder cancer.