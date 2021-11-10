November Issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology Discusses Association Between BMI and Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Risk, PPIs and All-Cause Mortality

Newswise — Bethesda, MD (November 10, 2021) – The November issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology features several articles examining the association between common conditions or treatments and the risk for disease development, including a study on the association between higher body mass index and increased risk for early-onset colorectal cancer, and a population study on proton pump inhibitors and all-cause mortality. Key topics from the issue also include irritable bowel syndrome, colorectal cancer, artificial intelligence in GI, endoscopy, statins and liver cancer, and more.

Association of Body Mass Index With Risk of Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

Li, et al.

No Associations Between Regular Use of Proton Pump Inhibitors and Risk of All-Cause and Cause-Specific Mortality: A Population-Based Cohort of 0.44 Million Participants

He, et al.

Visual Abstract Available Here

Peppermint Oil Treatment for Irritable Bowel Syndrome: A Randomized Placebo-Controlled Trial

Nee, et al.

Obeticholic Acid and Fibrates in Primary Biliary Cholangitis: Comparative Effects in a Multicentric Observational Study

Reig, et al.

The Results From Up-Front Esophageal Testing Predict Proton Pump Inhibitor Response in Patients With Chronic Cough

Ribolsi, et al.

