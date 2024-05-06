Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (May 6, 2024) – Penn Nursing is proud to launch a groundbreaking new online course – Educating Nurses in Psychedelic Assisted Therapy – via Open Canvas. This free comprehensive course is designed to prepare nursing professionals for the pioneering field of psychedelic assisted therapy (PAT), aligning with the latest advancements in mental health treatment and Penn Nursing's commitment to social justice in healthcare.

With this new modality of care on the horizon, the need for well-educated, compassionate nursing professionals who can navigate the complexities of PAT will be critical. Anticipating this forthcoming need, Penn Nursing has developed coursework and student learning outcomes that not only equip nurses with the necessary knowledge and skills but also aligns with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing’s (AACN) The Essentials: Core Competencies for Professional Nursing Education.

Nurses are champions of social justice, and this course emphasizes the role of nurses in advocating for equitable access to PAT. It addresses the importance of dismantling healthcare disparities and ensuring that the therapeutic potential of psychedelics is accessible to all, particularly marginalized communities. Each lesson plan is supported by a wealth of resources, including detailed slides, reading lists, and supplementary materials, crafted by Penn Nursing faculty through extensive literature reviews and theoretical synthesis. These materials are also applicable for use by researchers, educators, and other healthcare providers interested in psychedelics.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the intersection of mental health care and social justice," said Penn Nursing Dean Antonia M. Villarruel. "This resource represents our commitment to leading in both areas, preparing our nurses to lead in cutting-edge science and practice, and advocating for safe, equitable and compassionate care."

The free "Educating Nurses in Psychedelic Assisted Therapy" course is now open for enrollment and ready to use via Open Canvas. It is suitable for current nursing professionals, students, and anyone interested in the intersection of nursing, mental health care, and psychedelics therapy. This work is part of a larger partnership between Penn Nursing & Columbia School of Social Work, which has been supported by the Joe & Sandy Samberg Foundation and the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation.

“We are proud to have supported the creation of this innovative psychedelic education program. What began as an idea has grown in many ways, including this remarkable new resource, now accessible to all,” said Sandy Beeber Samberg (BSN ’94, MSN ’95). “Penn Nursing’s ability to transform ideas into impactful initiatives is truly inspiring.”

For more information and to enroll, visit our Penn Open Canvas page by clicking here.

