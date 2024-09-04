Newswise — ALBANY, N.Y. (Aug. 26, 2024) — Physicists at the University at Albany on Monday hailed the latest progress in the hunt for direct evidence of dark matter — believed to be a massive-but-so-far-invisible building block to the universe — as the newest results from the LUX-ZEPLIN project were unveiled at two scientific conferences.

LUX-ZEPLIN, or LZ, is the most sensitive dark matter detector in the world, and its operation is a collaboration among scores of international scientists from 38 institutions, including Associate Professor Cecilia Levy and Associate Professor Matthew Szydagis in UAlbany’s Department of Physics.

LZ, led by the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, hunts for dark matter from a cavern nearly one mile underground at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in South Dakota.

The LZ experiment is attempting to detect dark matter by measuring the light and other signals emitted by its collision with other particles—specifically 10 tons of liquid xenon. While LZ has not yet directly detected dark matter, the significance of the latest results is that they help the scientists narrow down the search.

One of the Greatest Puzzles in Physics

"Dark matter interacts very, very rarely with normal matter, but we don’t know exactly how rarely," Levy said. "The way we measure it is through this cross section, or how probable an interaction is within our detector. Depending on the mass of a dark matter particle, which we don't know yet, an interaction within the detector is more or less probable. What the new LZ results tell us is that dark matter interacts with normal matter even more rarely than we thought, and the only instrument in the world that is sensitive enough to measure that is LZ."

Figuring out the nature of dark matter, the invisible substance that makes up most of the mass in our universe, is one of the greatest puzzles in physics. New results from LZ have narrowed down possibilities for one of the leading dark matter candidates: weakly interacting massive particles, or WIMPs.