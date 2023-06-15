Newswise — National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) and the Faculty of Economics, Chulalongkorn University, have signed an MOU to establish the “Knowledge hub for Regional Anti–corruption and good governance Collaboration” (KRAC) to drive Thailand towards being the regional hub of knowledge.

In 2022, Thailand was ranked 101st on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by Transparency International (TI) out of 180 countries around the world and 5th in Southeast Asia, with only 36 points, an increase of only 1 point. This is a contrast to the national strategy which aims to achieve a CPI score of at least 50 points and indicates an increasingly severe corruption situation in Thailand despite the large number of anti-corruption measures. Therefore, it is necessary for all sectors to cooperate, especially the academia that can contribute knowledge, towards a goal of an anti-corruption ecosystem in Thai society.

On April 24, 2023, at the Smart Classroom, 5th floor, Faculty of Economics, Chulalongkorn University, the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) and the Faculty of Economics, Chulalongkorn University, held a signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding to promote and support the creation of the “Knowledge hub for Regional Anti – Corruption and good governance Collaboration (KRAC)” to be a center for exchanging information, academic work, and anti-corruption innovation or tools as well as promoting regional good governance.

The event also featured speeches by international and national anti-corruption experts. Prof. Matthew C. Stephenson from Harvard Law School, Harvard University, gave a talk on “Opportunities and Challenge for Thailand to create a Center for Excellence in Anti – Corruption Research.” According to Prof. Stephenson “KRAC will serve as an important opportunity for collaboration between anti-corruption experts and the general public, as well as provide a link between anti-corruption knowledge and actual practices. This will advance the anti-corruption process with greater efficiency. Cooperation among various sectors at the national, regional and international levels will also promote the sharing of insights and shared lessons learned to combat corruption.”

In addition, Asst. Prof. Dr. Torplus Yomnak, Director of the Knowledge hub for Regional Anti-corruption and good governance Collaboration (KRAC), concluded that the MOU reinforces Thailand’s readiness to become a leader in anti-corruption under the foundation of academic knowledge, which is applied into practices, and an international network of cooperation forged through the center’s anti-corruption projects and activities throughout 2023. Such projects include online anti-corruption and good governance courses, practical anti-corruption courses for government officials, an Anti-Corruption Knowledge Database, and activities to promote anti-corruption with international networks. On June 16, 2023, the center will hold the 1st international academic conference to exchange knowledge, academic work, and anti-corruption innovations.

“KRAC will spark the hopes in society and build personnel who will take part in the fight against corruption and promote good governance in Thai society,” Asst. Prof. Dr. Torplus said.