Newswise — The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) has secured agreements with DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical, Medtronic, NuVasive, Olympus and Varian Medical Systems to provide funding in support of the NREF Clinical Fellowship Grants program.

“The NREF is grateful to our industry partners who continue to support the NREF in its mission to ensure that tomorrow’s neurosurgical leaders receive leading-edge training to expand their knowledge and improve patient care,” stated NREF Fellowship Committee Chair Charles L. Branch, Jr., MD, FAANS.

The following institutions have been awarded fellowships for the 2021-22 academic year:

Spine

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Duke University

Johns Hopkins

Rhode Island Hospital

Rush University Medical Center

Thomas Jefferson University

University of California, San Francisco

University of Cincinnati

University of Louisville

University of Miami

University of Michigan

University of Pittsburgh Physicians

University of Texas-Southwestern

University of Utah

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin

Washington University (St. Louis)

Neuro-oncology

Indiana University

Stereotactic Radiosurgery

University of Alabama-Birmingham

As the premier funder of neurosurgical studies and education, the NREF focuses on providing fellowship funding in basic neuroscience and neurosurgical programs in North America. The NREF is responsible for the review and approval of grant applications and awards grants based on established fellowship program criteria and the needs of the requesting hospital and/or academic institution.

For more information about the NREF Clinical Fellowship Grant program or other grants and fellowships, please contact the NREF at 847.378.0500 or [email protected].

About the NREF The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization created in 1980 by the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) to support research and education efforts that enhance and confirm the critical role neurosurgeons play in improving lives. The NREF is dedicated to providing education to neurosurgeons at all stages of their careers, as well as funding research into new and existing neurosurgical treatments, in order to identify links between best practices and improved outcomes in patient care. Through voluntary public donations, corporate support and donations from allied groups, the NREF supports endeavors that impact the lives of those suffering from epilepsy, stroke, brain tumors, spinal disorders, sports-related head injuries, lower back pain and Parkinson’s disease.

For more information about the NREF, visit www.nref.org.