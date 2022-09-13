Newswise — September 13, 2022 (Rolling Meadows, Ill.) – The Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) is pleased to announce this year’s recipients of the foundation’s Research Fellowship Grants and Young Clinician Investigator Awards.

“Year after year, the NREF receives applications from some of the most promising researchers in the country,” states Gregory J. Zipfel, MD, FAANS, NREF Research Committee chair. “The decisions were extraordinarily difficult this year. The exceptional quality of the proposals submitted by the awardees makes us optimistic for the future of neurosurgery. We are grateful for the generosity of the donors, industry partners, sections and affiliated organizations who make these awards possible.”

As the premier funder of neurosurgical studies, the NREF provides funding for studies in basic, translational and patient-oriented clinical research for investigators in North America.

Open to residents only, the NREF Research Fellowship Grant provides training for neurosurgeons who are preparing for academic careers as clinician investigators. Applicants must be physicians who have been accepted into, or who are currently in approved residency training programs in neurological surgery in North America.

The NREF Young Clinician Investigator Award supports junior faculty who are pursuing careers as clinical investigators. Applicants must be neurosurgeons, no more than two years from the end of their clinical training, who are full-time faculty in North American teaching institutions.

The 2022-23 Research Fellowship Grant and Young Clinician Investigator Award recipients are:

Nitin Agarwal, MD, Washington University School of Medicine

Award: NREF & Academy of Neurological Surgeons Young Clinician Investigator Award

Project Title: Predicting Spinal Cord Injury Prognosis Using a Novel Non-Invasive Biomarker

Sponsor:Wilson Z. Ray MD, FAANS

Diane Aum, MD, Washington University in St. Louis

Award: NREF & Henry G. Schwartz Research Fellowship Grant

Project Title: Determinants of Cognitive Outcome through Functional Resting State and White Matter Connectivity in Pediatric Patients with Posterior Fossa Tumors

Sponsor:Eric Leuthardt, MD, FAANS

Gabriel Friedman, MD, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Award: NREF & Academy of Neurological Surgeons Research Fellowship Grant

Project Title: Recapitulating Proprioceptive Function Via Biological Actuation in a Neural Prosthetic Model

Sponsor:Hugh Herr, PhD

Christopher S. Graffeo, MD, University of Oklahoma

Award: NREF & Albert L. Rhoton Young Clinician Investigator Award

Project Title: Skull Basics: Novel Tools for Simulation & Education in Complex Cranial Surgery

Sponsor:Ian F. Dunn, MD, FAANS

Trevor Hardigan, MD, PhD, Mount Sinai Health System

Award: Academy of Neurological Surgeons Research Fellowship Grant

Project Title: The Role of IL-3 in the Regulation of Post-Stroke Inflammation

Sponsor:Filip K. Swirski, PhD

Peter J. Madsen, MD, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Award: NREF & AANS/CNS Section on Pediatric Neurosurgery Young Clinician Investigator Award

Project Title: Development of CAR-T Cells Against Claudin-6 in Atypical Teratoid/Rhabdoid Tumor

Sponsor:Adam C. Resnick, PhD

Angela M. Richardson, MD, PhD, Indiana University

Award: NREF & AANS/CNS Section on Tumors Young Clinician Investigator Award

Project Title: Tumor Selective Retroviral Replicating Vectors for the Treatment of Leptomeningeal Medulloblastoma

Sponsor:Karen E. Pollok, PhD

Ashish Shah, MD, University of Miami

Award: NREF & Andrew T. Parsa Young Clinician Investigator Award

Project Title: Epigenetic Potentiation of Immune Checkpoint Inhibition Through Endogenous Retroviral Immune Responses

Sponsor:Maria Figueroa, MD

Genaro R. Villa, MD, PhD, Brigham and Women's Hospital

Award: NREF & StacheStrong Research Fellowship Grant on behalf of the AANS/CNS Section on Tumors

Project Title: Assessing Tumor-Associated Macrophage Plasticity Regulation by HNRNPH1 to Augment Adaptive Antitumor Responses in Glioblastoma

Sponsor: Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS

Mark William Youngblood, MD, Northwestern University

Award: 2022-23 NREF & Southeastern Brain Tumor Foundation (SBTF) Research Fellowship Grant on behalf of the AANS/CNS Section on Tumors

Project Title: Molecular Markers of Meningioma Growth Arrest after HDAC Inhibition

Sponsor:Craig Horbinski, MD, PhD

John K. Yue, MD, University of California, San Francisco

Award: NREF & Bagan Family Foundation Research Fellowship Grant

Project Title: Improving Traumatic Brain Injury Stratification and Prognosis through Big Data Harmonization and Machine Learning

Sponsor:Geoffrey T. Manley, MD, PhD, FAANS

The application for the 2023-24 NREF Research Fellowship Grants and Young Clinician Investigator Awards will open September 1, 2022 through the NREF Online Grant Portal.

For more information about the NREF Research Fellowship Grants and Young Clinician Investigator Awards or other grant and fellowship programs, please contact NREF at (847) 378-0500 or [email protected].

