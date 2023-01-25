Newswise — January 13, 2023 (Rolling Meadows, Ill.) – In-training and early career neurosurgeons who were awarded Neurosurgery Research & Education Foundation (NREF) funding have significant success in acquiring subsequent grant support, research productivity and achievements of academic rank, according to a study done by the NREF, which examined the impact of NREF grants from 2000-2015.

The NREF database was queried to identify NREF winners between 2000-2015 and award recipients were surveyed to obtain information about their demographics, academic career and research funding. Only subsequent research support with an annual funding amount of $50,000 or greater was included.

It was found that 158 neurosurgeons received 164 NREF awards totaling $8.3 million, with $1.7 million awarded to 46 Young Clinician Investigators (YCI), $1.5 million to 18 Van Wagenen Fellows (VWF) and $5.1 million to 100 resident Research Fellowship Grants (RFG). Of all awardees, 73% have current academic appointments. In total, respondents cumulatively obtained $776 million in post-NREF award grant funding, with the most common sources of funding including the National Institutes of Health ($327 million) and foundational awards ($306 million).

The NREF impact ratio for awardees was $1:$381 for YCI, $1:$113 for VWF and $1:$41 for resident RFG. Awardees with NREF projects in Functional neurosurgery, Pediatric neurosurgery and Neuro-oncology had the highest NREF impact ratios of $1:$194, $1:$185 and $1:$162, respectively.

The impact spread was found to be much wider than additional funding – it was discovered that awardees were often very successful later on in their careers. Of respondents, 9% became department chairs, 26% became full professors, 82% received at least one subsequent research grant and 66% served as PI on a subsequent research grant following their NREF awards.

For more detailed information on the study, please visit the Journal of Neurosurgery.

