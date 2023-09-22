Newswise — The National Science Foundation (NSF) has awarded a $2 million grant to researchers who are developing new functional materials to separate and recover rare-earth elements and platinum group metals from waste streams of U.S. mines. These critical elements – which are required materials for widely-used products like smartphones and LED lights – are currently largely mined and processed by other countries.

Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering (ChBE) professor Xiao Su at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign leads the project. UIUC professors Diwakar Shukla (ChBE), Alexander Mironenko (ChBE) and Prashant Jain (Chemistry), and Michelle Calabrese (professor in Chemical Engineering & Materials Science at University of Minnesota) are co-Principal Investigators on the project.

According to the researchers, there is potential for the U.S. to significantly ramp up its production of both rare-earth elements and platinum group metals, as well as secure its supply-chain, through more efficient and sustainable processes for recovery and recycling. Recovery of rare-earth metals and platinum group metals from the waste streams of U.S. mines is currently difficult because they are found as dilute ions in a complex mixture of elements. To address this challenge, the team will develop new polymer-based electrode materials to capture the elements in a way that is highly selective yet reversible, and implement electrically-driven separation processes for sustainable recovery and purification. The researchers combine expertise in machine-learning, molecular dynamics and electronic structure calculations, materials synthesis, characterization, and processing, as well as separation processes.

“Our aim is to accelerate the discovery of new materials for electrochemical separations through a closed-loop iteration between simulations and experiments,” Su said. “We seek to move beyond a trial-and-error approach for materials design and testing, and establish for the first time a rational framework for creating new redox-polymers tailored for the sustainable electrochemical recovery of critical elements.”