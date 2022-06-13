Albert Williams, Ph.D. – Professor of Finance and Economics at Nova Southeastern University’s H. Wayne Huizenga College of Business and Entrepreneurship. Williams has experience working with print and broadcast media and specializes in research focusing on managerial economics, statistics, monetary policy, international finance, international economics, global management, international marketing, and corporate finance.

Williams has been featured on Channel 6 in South Florida discussing the global effects of inflation and supply chain issues that expectant parents have faced, has been interviewed by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel about the job market as it emerges from the pandemic, and has been interviewed by media in his home country of Belize on the international reverberations of inflation.

Learn more about Williams.