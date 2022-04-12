When news broke about actor Bruce Willis having to retire from his profession due to a medical condition, it took the world by surprise. After all, this is someone moviegoers saw do incredible feats, defeat the bad guys and save the innocent. Ever since he broke into the zeitgeist we’ve just assumed that he’d be that tough guy forever.

But reality has shown us that even our heroes are human, and the revelation that Willis is dealing with Aphasia made us all take stock of our own lives and those of our loved ones. As the story developed, many wanted to know what is Aphasia? How do you get it? What does it do to a person? Why does he have to retire from making movies?

Well, to help answer those – and any other questions – about this affliction, Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is home to an expert on Aphasia. Jacqueline Hinckley, Ph.D., CCC-SLP is a professor of speech/language pathology in NSU’s Dr. Pallavi Patel College of Health Care Sciences. Dr. Hinckley is a member of the Board of Directors of the National Aphasia Association, a Fellow of Person-Centered Care and is Board Certified in Neurogenic Communication Disorders from the Academy of Neurologic Communication Disorders and Sciences.

If you are working stories related to Bruce Willis’ condition and need an expert to help fill in the gaps and provide insight and information on Aphasia, look no further than Dr. Hinckley and NSU.