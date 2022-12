With the recent nuclear fusion breakthrough at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) announced on Tuesday, Arijit Bose is poised to talk about the results, which produced 2.5MJ using the 2.1 MJ NIF laser.

“Fusion is what powers everything on Earth,” he said. “To have a miniature sun on Earth — a millimeter-sized sun — that’s where the fusion reaction would happen. And that blew my mind.”

