Article title: Epigenetic evidence for distinct contributions of resident and acquired myonuclei during long-term exercise adaptation using timed in vivo myonuclear labeling

Authors: Kevin A. Murach, Cory M. Dungan, Ferdinand von Walden, Yuan Wen

From the authors: “By comparing myonucleus-specific methylation profiling to previously published single-nucleus transcriptional analysis in the absence (Mn) versus presence of satellite cells (Mn+SC Mn) with PoWeR, we provide evidence that satellite cell-derived myonuclei may preferentially supply ribosomal proteins to growing myofibers and retain an epigenetic ‘memory’ of prior stem cell identity. These data offer insights on distinct epigenetic myonuclear characteristics and contributions during adult muscle growth.”

This study is highlighted as one of January’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.