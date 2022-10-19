This event will be held virtually via Zoom and will be hosted by, Jorge Benach,Ph.D, Medical Researcher at the Stony Brook University in New York state as well as Chair of the Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology.

Babesiosis, a tick borne disease, has become an increasing public health challenge in endemic areas of the US. It is important for health care professionals to be aware of the clinical manifestations of babesiosis, and recommended practices for diagnosis and treatment. It is also important to educate the public on signs of disease and how to mitigate exposure.

The objectives of this training are,

1.) Describing babesiosis transmission and risk factors .

2.) Outlining pathophysiology and common symptoms of clinical and subclinical babesiosis

3.) Describing diagnosis, treatment and prevention for babesiosis

