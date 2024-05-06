Newswise — In an historic milestone for UA Little Rock’s nursing program, December 2023 graduates from the School of Nursing earned a 100 percent pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) for the first time in program history!

"Our nursing students' remarkable achievement of a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX nursing exam is a testament to their dedication, resilience, and exceptional preparation,” said Dr. Sloan Davidson, director of the School of Nursing at UA Little Rock. “This milestone reflects the unwavering commitment of our faculty and staff to providing top-tier education and support, empowering our students to excel in their nursing careers and make a meaningful impact in health care. We couldn't be prouder and more excited of their success."

The enterprising 34 UA Little Rock graduates who passed the NCLEX exam are Fall 2023 graduates of the accelerated 18-month Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree at UA Little Rock.

Passing the NCLEX-RN exam is an important accomplishment for nursing graduates and shows that they are ready to enter the professional world. The exam is given to all students who have completed an RN program. All the December graduates passed the NCLEX exam within four months of graduation.

“The exam measures the safety of the test taker and determines if they meet the standards set for entry to practice as an RN,” said Fairah Solomon, assistant professor of nursing and associate degree program coordinator. “The 100% pass rate of our December graduates shows the hard work our students and faculty are putting into the program here at the UA Little Rock School of Nursing. Our faculty are dedicated and committed to student success and set the bar exceptionally high. These students have met that bar and exceeded it.”

The UA Little Rock School of Nursing is the largest academic program at UA Little Rock and remains on the cutting edge to prepare future nurses for a career in the health care industry. In 2023 the Center for Simulation Innovation received the Frontline Simulation Champion Excellence Award from the International Nursing Association for Clinical Simulation and Learning. The School of Nursing and the Emerging Analytics Center have created an immersive virtual tour of the Center for Simulation Innovation to help prepare the next generation of nurses for college life.