Newswise — The Faculty of Arts, in collaboration with Chulalongkorn University’s Office of International Affairs and Global Network, and UNESCO, will co-host a seminar on “Nurturing Emotional Intelligence with the Humanities” on September 7, 2023, from 9:00-12:00 hrs.

This seminar is part of the collaboration initiated to highlight the role of arts and the humanities in promoting emotional resilience, especially in a contemporary society where people are facing unprecedented levels of uncertainty and instability.

The event will be available in a hybrid format, in which attendees may choose to participate in person, at the Center for Digital Humanities on the mezzanine floor of the Boromrajakumari Building, Chulalongkorn University, or online via Zoom.

Those interested can pre-register at https://forms.gle/5RnFYqQAedwmuHgr9 by September 5, 2023.