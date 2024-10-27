Newswise — The National University of Singapore (NUS) will be taking a significant leap forward in synthetic biology, leveraging its deep expertise and cutting-edge innovations to usher a new paradigm for green manufacturing, driven by this rapidly evolving field. Over the next six years, the University plans to dedicate substantial resources and efforts – estimated to value around S$120 million (US$90.6 million) - to firmly establish synthetic biology as a foundational pillar of NUS’ innovation ecosystem, driving transformative benefits for Singapore across multiple sectors.

Traditionally, manufacturing is heavily dependent on petrochemicals, a major contributor to the climate crisis. However, synthetic biology (SynBio), enabling the design and engineering of biological ‘factories’ to create more efficient, sustainable processes and products, is emerging as a game-changer in driving the chemical industry towards a greener future. This groundbreaking approach has the potential to significantly reduce environmental impact, paving the way for greater sustainability across diverse sectors, including food, textiles, flavours, and fuels. This shift promises widespread positive effects, reshaping industries and advancing the global effort to combat climate change.

“NUS is charging ahead, pioneering efforts to strengthen and expand the University’s synthetic biology ecosystem, positioning Singapore at the forefront of tackling global challenges such as food security, energy resilience, and sustainable development. We are deeply committed to surpassing previous accomplishments and achieving new heights of excellence in synthetic biology,” said Professor Liu Bin, NUS Deputy President (Research and Technology).

She added, “A vibrant synthetic biology ecosystem in NUS and Singapore will foster new industry partnerships, cultivate a highly skilled workforce and inspire a wave of innovative startups. Together, these developments are poised to boost Singapore’s economic growth.”

A key driver of innovation in the University’s SynBio ecosystem is the NUS Synthetic Biology for Clinical and Technological Innovation (SynCTI), which was established as early as 2014 when the field was still in its early stages.

Associate Professor Matthew Chang, Director of SynCTI, said, “Now is the time for synthetic biology to achieve a lasting, transformative impact. Over the past decade, NUS has developed robust capabilities and strategic networks, positioning both NUS and Singapore to seize emerging opportunities in this rapidly advancing field. We are eager to collaborate closely with our academic, research, and industry partners to foster ongoing growth, innovation, and the application of synthetic biology, both locally in Singapore and globally.”

Embarking on new SynBio initiatives

NUS has launched several bold endeavours to realise the vision of a SynBio-driven future:

NUS is spearheading the establishment of Singapore’s new national SynBio initiative to advance Singapore’s biomanufacturing sector. This initiative will foster a whole-of-nation effort to galvanise the potential of SynBio in advancing green manufacturing practices. Please refer to Annexe 1 for more information on this initiative.

To further augment its research efforts, NUS will collaborate extensively with global leaders in SynBio, with the aim of creating a powerful multiplier effect. Some exciting research collaborations include:

Partnering with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) to develop reliable and cost-effective methods for producing safe, nutritious, and delicious foods through SynBio-based precision fermentation;

to develop reliable and cost-effective methods for producing safe, nutritious, and delicious foods through SynBio-based precision fermentation; Working with the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) to develop efficient cyanobacterial (blue-green algae) cell factories and other microorganisms to convert carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) directly into biomaterials and biofuels; and

to develop efficient cyanobacterial (blue-green algae) cell factories and other microorganisms to convert carbon dioxide (CO ) directly into biomaterials and biofuels; and Teaming up with the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) to demonstrate the feasibility of converting green hydrogen and concentrated CO 2 into sustainable biofuels.

These joint projects, supported by the Campus for Research Excellence and Technological Enterprise (CREATE) under the National Research Foundation Singapore (NRF), aim to build strategic capabilities in SynBio. Please refer to Annexe 2 for more information on these collaborative programmes.

A decade in the making for the SynBio revolution in Singapore

The creation of NUS’ dynamic SynBio ecosystem started a decade ago with foresight and vision.

SynCTI, which was established in 2014, has played a key role in creating new knowledge and develop foundational technologies in synthetic biology and grooming the next generation of highly skilled researchers equipped with fundamental science and translational research capabilities. SynCTI will commemorate its 10th anniversary with a celebratory event in November 2024.

The formation of SynCTI catalysed the setting up of the Singapore Consortium for Synthetic Biology (SINERGY) to consolidate Singapore’s capabilities in synthetic biology and harness synergies across industry sectors to create a vibrant and globally connected bio-based economy in Singapore. SINERGY is supported by the National Research Foundation and is currently hosted under Consortium Management Office, A*STAR. Today, SINERGY has nine academic partners and 27 industry partners, working hand in hand to unlock Singapore’s bio-potential.

Another key component of NUS’ SynBio ecosystem is the WIL@NUS Corporate Laboratory, a research partnership between NUS and Wilmar International Limited to demonstrate the translation of academic SynBio research through collaboration with the industry.

Set up in June 2018 and hosted at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, the WIL@NUS Corporate Laboratory leverages the expertise of Wilmar and NUS to develop sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective bio-based methods for the production of industrial chemicals. This successful academic-industry partnership has led to the development of enzymes and microbes for the biomanufacturing of oleochemicals.

With a strong foundation in place, NUS is strategically positioned to lead in the field of synthetic biology.

Read more at: https://news.nus.edu.sg/nus-making-bold-strides-synbio-driven-future/