Research Alert
A new study quantifies the bacterial uptake of algae-derived nutrients, as well as the remineralized carbon and nitrogen by algae. Both are important parts of oceanic primary productivity. This project is part of the Facilities Integrating Collaborations for User Science (FICUS) program with the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory and Joint Genome Institute, which are both Department of Energy user facilities.
