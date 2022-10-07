Sober October is a movement to encourage people to go alcohol-free for the month of October. Excessive alcohol consumption can be associated with anxiety, high blood pressure, liver disease and some cancers.

Nutrition journalist and registered dietitian, Molly Kimball, leads the Alcohol Free for 40 challenge each year and is available to speak on the benefits of an alcohol-free commitment. Molly’s experience guiding thousands of participants through the 40-day challenge supports what the literature tells us: this lifestyle change can improve sleep, energy and focus within days.

In place of alcohol, Molly suggests zero-proof cocktails that are more sophisticated than most traditional mocktails. She has a book out this fall titled Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero-Proof Cocktails, which will be a great resource for anyone interested in committing to this lifestyle change.