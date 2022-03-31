Newswise — BROOKLYN, New York, Wednesday, March 30, 2022 – The Board of Trustees of ASM International, (formerly the American Society for Metals), has elected Nikhil Gupta, professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering a Fellow of the Society. ASM, a global organization with over 20,000 members, bestows Society Fellowships, which it established in 1969, upon those whom it recognizes as having made significant contributions in the field of materials science and engineering.

Gupta, who is also affiliated with the Department of Civil and Urban Engineering, and the NYU Center for Cybersecurity, received the honor — among the highest in materials engineering — for his pioneering contributions to the science and technology of lightweight polymer and metal matrix composites. He is also recognized for exceptional dedication to the education of public for scientific discoveries. As a Fellow, Gupta becomes a member of a broadly based forum for technical and professional leaders to serve as advisors to the Society. In 2021, ASM elected 20 researchers and experts in the field to be Fellows.

With a range of research foci, including sustainable manufacture of composite materials, developing new security methods for 3D printing, and using machine learning methods for materials characterization, Gupta has presented over 100 keynote and invited lectures and authored 23 book chapters and over 200 journal articles. He has also written or edited several books and is an inventor on 7 issued US patents.

Among awards and honors Gupta has received are the 2020 Minerals, Metals and Materials Society (TMS) Brimacombe Medalist Award, the ASM International Silver Medal, the Minerals Metals and Materials, the TMS Young Leader Professional Development Award, and Visiting Lectureship Award from the ASM-Indian Institute of Metals.

His research interests, educational initiatives and innovations traverse a wide landscape, including:

“Nikhil's election to the elite ranks of ASM Fellows is a well-deserved acknowledgement of his scholarship, research, and mentorship of students. It also speaks to the quality and innovative work of our faculty in all of our areas of excellence,” said NYU Tandon Dean Jelena Kovačević.

Gupta served as the Chair of the Composites Materials Committee of TMS (2016-2018) and Membership Secretary of American Society for Composites. Currently he is serving on the editorial board of Materials Science and Engineering A, Advanced Composites and Hybrid Materials and the Journal of Materials Processing and Characterization.

Gupta will accept the ASM Fellow Award at IMAT’22 in New Orleans, Louisiana, September 12-16, 2022.

