NYU Tandon School of Engineering and KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology) College of Business will introduce the MOT NYU-KAIST dual degree master's program in technology management, offering students a global perspective on tech leadership and the opportunity to study in both Brooklyn, New York and Daejeon, South Korea.

This program expands the historic partnership between NYU and KAIST that drives advances in research and education, and forges new industrial collaborations and investments by leveraging the distinct strengths of both universities.

While dual-degree master’s programs within single universities are common, MOT NYU-KAIST is unique in that students earn advanced degrees in both engineering and business, from distinct institutions on two different continents.

Students enrolled in MOT NYU-KAIST will take courses at each university. They will receive a Master's in Management of Technology (MOT) from the Department of Technology Management and Innovation (TMI) at NYU Tandon and a Master's in Business and Technology Management from the School of Business and Technology Management at KAIST College of Business upon successful completion.

This international collaboration expands students' global networks and credentials, opening diverse multi-country career opportunities.

“We are operating in a global economy; there are no two fields where this is clearer than technology and business,” said Oded Nov, Chair of TMI and the Morton L. Topfer Professor of Technology Management at NYU Tandon. “MOT NYU-KAIST offers future tech leaders the opportunity to gain perspective from two world-class universities situated in global innovation hubs. Students will sharpen their professional and collaboration skills through diverse cultural lenses while building international professional networks, leveraging their multi-country education.”

NYU Tandon's MOT program, established nearly 25 years ago, has prepared graduates to lead tech companies and drive innovation. KAIST's Business and Technology Management program shares a similar mission, focusing on leadership in tech-focused businesses in a rapidly changing world.

“Immersing students in innovation hubs across continents cultivates more than just technologists; it creates global problem-solvers,” said Eray Aydil, Senior Vice Dean of NYU Tandon. “This expansion of our relationship with KAIST exemplifies our commitment to broadening NYU Tandon's global footprint, fostering international collaboration, and creating novel opportunities across the University for cross-cultural research and learning.”

“The launch of the first NYU-KAIST dual degree program is a momentous leap forward in our journey towards developing and delivering impactful global education," said Karin Ezbiansky Pavese, Executive Director and Senior Research Scholar with the NYU-KAIST Global Innovation and Research Institute. "This MOT program serves a critical educational need in both the U.S. and Korea, and it will serve as a model for the development of additional dual degree programs between KAIST and NYU."

Students in MOT NYU-KAIST choose between two full-time two-year study paths: three semesters (including a summer semester) at NYU Tandon’s Brooklyn campus sandwiched between two at KAIST’s Daejeon campus or two KAIST semesters followed by three at NYU Tandon.

The latter option includes Optional Practical Training (OPT), enabling eligible international students to work in the U.S. for up to 12 months while taking classes or after graduation. The first MOT NYU-KAIST cohort will comprise international students from KAIST, with plans to open enrollment for U.S. students through NYU Tandon in the near future.

"I believe that the KAIST-NYU dual degree program will offer a valuable opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge and hands-on experience in technology management, aligning with the advanced industry initiatives pursued by both Korea and the United States,” said Professor Jae-Yong Choung, Head of the KAIST School of Business and Technology Management within the KAIST College of Business.

"From my own experiences as an international student, I understand the challenge of choosing a single city for education and career launch, which can limit long-term opportunities," said Pavlos Mourdoukoutas, TMI Industry Professor. "MOT NYU-KAIST aims to broaden horizons, offering students from Korea and worldwide top-tier engineering education in two global hubs, plus invaluable real-world experience in New York City."

“At the same time, we know students from the U.S. will also want the unique chance to study at an institution and in a country that is at the forefront of the field, and we’re actively working to expand the program to include that option,” added Aric Meyer, Senior Director of Global Academic Operations & Strategy in TMI.

MOT NYU-KAIST builds on NYU Tandon and TMI’s broader effort to bring a global approach to technology management education by offering MOT master’s students international study opportunities in major business centers.

NYU Tandon introduced a joint-campus MOT master's program with NYU Shanghai in 2022, allowing students to spend their first semester in Shanghai before completing the program in New York. Starting Fall 2025, incoming MOT students can also opt to begin their studies at NYU London in their first year before transitioning to NYU Tandon for their final year.