Newswise — BROOKLYN, New York, Tuesday, March 29, 2022 – It’s that time of year again, when all eyes turn to the U.S. News & World Report graduate school rankings. In the 15 years since New York University and Polytechnic University came together to form the foundation of NYU Tandon, the school has risen 47 positions in the U.S. News and World Report’s annual Best Graduate Engineering Schools rankings. That’s farther and faster than any other school on the list, with the meteoric rise continuing this year with another jump of 3 positions to #33 – none of which would be possible without the real news: the meaningful and substantive accomplishments fueling our rising stature.

“I couldn’t be more energized by the quality of our faculty and students’ research, our public and private-sector collaborations, multi-disciplinary teams, and community engagement,” said NYU Tandon’s Dean Jelena Kovačević, “not to mention our growing influence as a force for innovation in the burgeoning startup environment here in Brooklyn.”

Where to start? Well, we have grabbed headlines in areas too numerous to delineate here, so we chose just a few (well, nearly two dozen):

“When it comes to rankings, I’m always torn, as I think most deans are,” said Kovačević. “On the one hand, I recognize and appreciate their value, and on the other, I don’t think any number will ever do justice to our community’s accomplishments. Regardless, I am proud to see our steady climb to number 33 in the just-released U.S. News and World Report rankings. It is a testament to our faculty, researchers, students, and staff, and their relentless focus on building creative, smart, connected, secure, healthy, and sustainable global urban communities.”

Since the merger of NYU and Brooklyn Poly in 2008, the school has grown rapidly, enjoying a growing roster of award-winning faculty and students pursuing boundary-pushing research, academic work, and entrepreneurial endeavors in state-of-the-art facilities. NYU Tandon continues to supercharge its output of scholarship and its influence: the quality of research. and the faculty & student body, and the number of collaborations and partnerships, have all made the school a recognized nerve center for innovative engineering.

About the New York University Tandon School of Engineering

The NYU Tandon School of Engineering dates to 1854, the founding date for both the New York University School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute. A January 2014 merger created a comprehensive school of education and research in engineering and applied sciences as part of a global university, with close connections to engineering programs at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Shanghai. NYU Tandon is rooted in a vibrant tradition of entrepreneurship, intellectual curiosity, and innovative solutions to humanity’s most pressing global challenges. Research at Tandon focuses on vital intersections between communications/IT, cybersecurity, and data science/AI/robotics systems and tools and critical areas of society that they influence, including emerging media, health, sustainability, and urban living. We believe diversity is integral to excellence, and are creating a vibrant, inclusive, and equitable environment for all of our students, faculty and staff. For more information, visit engineering.nyu.edu.

