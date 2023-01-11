Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) has named Rick García, Ph.D., RN, CCM, FAAOHN, FAADN as its new chief executive officer, effective January 3, 2023. Dr. García most recently served as vice president of nursing, regulation, and program expansion for Unitek Learning, in Newport Beach, CA. Appointed by the OADN Board of Directors, Dr. García will replace Donna Meyer, MSN, RN, FAADN, FAAN, who has served with distinction as OADN’s CEO for 7 years. Donna Meyer announced her retirement last June 2022.

“We are so pleased to announce that Dr. Rick García will serve as OADN’s next CEO,” said OADN President Karen LaMartina, PhD, MSN, RN. “He brings a wealth of experience in Associate Degree Nursing education, health care policy, clinical practice, and association leadership. As an Associate Degree Nursing graduate himself, Dr. García has a profound appreciation for the work that OADN members do to ensure the strength of our nation’s nursing workforce.”

“I’m humbled and honored to take the helm of this important and respected organization,” Dr. García said. “My goal is to amplify OADN’s longtime mission of serving as the national voice and a pivotal resource for community college nursing education and the associate degree pathway,” Dr. García added.

In his recent role at Unitek Learning, Dr. García worked with health systems in communities with education deserts by bridging the gap between practice needs and regulatory boards of nursing to address and increase the RN workforce supply in these diverse communities. His work in regulation and program expansion fostered strategic collaboration with health system leaders to address the needs across multiple points of care delivery nationally.

Prior to his work at Unitek Learning, Dr. García served as the Director of Nursing Education at the American Association of Colleges of Nursing. He also holds a founding Ph.D. faculty member appointment at the School of Nursing at Georgetown University, and a courtesy faculty appointment at New York University’s Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

Dr. García ‘s regulatory experience has allowed him to serve as an RN member on the District of Columbia Board of Nursing (DCBON), chair of the DCBON education sub-committee, and as a professional liaison board member on the American Midwifery Certification Board.

Dr. García received his ADN from Miami-Dade Community College, his BSN from the University of Miami, an MS from Georgetown University, and a Ph.D. in nursing science with a minor in nursing education from Barry University in Miami Shores, FL.

Representing the over 1,100 associate degree nursing programs across the country, OADN is the national voice and a pivotal resource for community college nursing education and the associate degree pathway. OADN works to expand networks that promote leadership, collaboration, and advocacy to further enrich nursing education and the communities we serve. Online at www.oadn.org