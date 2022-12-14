Newswise — The Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) has named Justin Fontenot, DNP, RN, NEA-BC as Editor-in-Chief of the association’s official journal Teaching and Learning in Nursing (TELN). Dr. Fontenot will oversee journal’s editorial content and peer review in coordination with the editorial board, associate editors, and the OADN Board of Directors, and assure fulfillment of the journal’s mission as the only peer-reviewed publication dedicated to the advancement of associate degree nursing education and practice.

“The OADN Board of Directors is proud to announce Dr. Fontenot as the journal’s new Editor-in-Chief,” says OADN President Karen LaMartina PhD, MSN, RN. “Justin brings an ebullient enthusiasm, commitment to innovation and thought-provoking leadership to OADN’s flagship publication. His national-level experience in education, research and practice has prepared him to continue the legacy left by former Editor-in-Chief Dr. Anna Valdez.”

Dr. Fontenot, who is a Fellow of the Academy of Associate Degree Nursing (AADN), is an Assistant Professor of Nursing at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the former Associate Editor of TELN. He began his career 22 years ago and is an Associate Degree (ADN) prepared nurse. Dr. Fontenot’s work focuses on educational equity to strengthen the various paths to nursing practice. In October 2021, he published a framework in TELN entitled “Clinical touchpoints: Using the PREP framework to improve critical thinking among pre-licensure nursing students.” This framework improves clinical instruction and evaluation, moving from nuanced evaluation to the evaluation of critical clinical reasoning skills to ensure clinical educational equity. Dr. Fontenot is currently serving as a founding member and Co-Chair of the OADN Diversity Equity Inclusivity Committee, where he made substantial contributions as an author of the OADN position paper on Racial and Social Equity. He has demonstrated a deep commitment to addressing racism, bias, and oppression in nursing education and practice. Dr, Fontenot is a dedicated advocate for Associate Degree Nursing and serves as a role model for ADN students, nurses, and faculty.

“I am thrilled to accept the position of Editor-in-Chief at Teaching and Learning in Nursing,” says Fontenot. “I know that I have huge shoes to fill, but the foundation of the journal and its reach are already immense. I’m proud to carry on the work equitably, highlighting diverse voices to uplift, guide, and usher Associate Degree Nursing into our new, reimagined futures.”

“Dr. Fontenot has proven his exceptional editorial skills as the Associate Editor of Teaching and Learning in Nursing,” notes OADN Chief Executive Officer Donna Meyer, MSN, RN, ANEF, FAADN, FAAN. “His creativity, knowledge of nursing trends and passion for Associate Degree Nursing education will only help to further advance TELN as an exceptional professional scholarly journal.”

About the Organization of Associate Degree Nursing (OADN)

Representing the over 1,100 associate degree nursing programs across the country, OADN is the national voice and a pivotal resource for community college nursing education and the associate degree pathway. We work to expand networks that promote leadership, collaboration, and advocacy to further enrich nursing education and the communities we serve. Online at www.oadn.org