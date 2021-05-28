Newswise — Irvine, Calif., May 28, 2021 — The University of California, Irvine’s esports program has announced a partnership with Oakley, a leader in sport performance and optical innovation. During the yearlong partnership, Oakley will provide UCI esports student athletes with eyewear equipped with Prizm™ Gaming Lens Technology. This partnership is the first major sponsorship from a sport performance brand for the university’s 5-year-old esports program.

Oakley will supply the esports athletes with eyewear featuring Prizm Gaming Lens Technology, the brand’s first optical solution developed specifically for gaming. The lenses are built to enhance visual contrast, deliver sharp vision and provide blue-light ﬁltering technology. The gamers will also have access to Oakley’s line of headset-compatible frames, which have thinner temples and are designed for all-day comfort. In addition, UCI gamers will have the opportunity to work with the Oakley Vision Performance Lab to help support the Research & Development teams in creating and testing new product.

“As a world-class brand and Orange County-based company, this is a partnership that benefits both organizations,” said Mark Deppe, director of UCI Esports. “Through this partnership, our athletes and staff will have a hand in developing – and first access to – the best eyewear in gaming.”

“The passion of the gaming community at the grassroots level is beyond inspiring,” said Caio Amato, Oakley’s global brand director. “This partnership expresses Oakley’s commitment to the gaming scene beyond professionals. It allows us to inspire the kids that are there for the love of gaming but dream of great achievements. These students are the present and future of gaming, and our main goal is to equip them with the best eyewear to achieve their highest level of performance.”

“Eye care and health are paramount to success both in game and out of game for our esports scholarship players here at UCI Esports,” said Haylesh Patel, UCI Esports exercise physiologist. “This partnership with a world-class manufacturer of eyewear and apparel helps our athletes to perform at their peak potential.”

VENN TV recently named UCI the No. 1 gaming school, based on team talent, scholarship opportunities and student support. The Anteater esports athletes continue to train remotely for competitions due to COVID-19.

About UCI Esports: UCI was the first public university to create an official esports program, regarded as one of the best and most comprehensive in the world. With a successful computer game science major, a thriving gaming community and a history of elite competition, UCI was a natural place for esports to thrive. On Sept. 23, 2016, the UCI Esports Arena, powered by iBUYPOWER, opened.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities and is ranked among the nation’s top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 36,000 students and offers 224 degree programs. It’s located in one of the world’s safest and most economically vibrant communities and is Orange County’s second-largest employer, contributing $7 billion annually to the local economy and $8 billion statewide. For more on UCI, visit www.uci.edu.

About Oakley Inc.: Established in 1975 and headquartered in Southern California, Oakley is one of the leading product design and sport performance brands in the world. The holder of more than 900 patents, Oakley is a culture of creators, inventors, idealists and scientists obsessed with using design and innovation to create products and experiences that inspire greatness. This philosophy has made Oakley one of the most iconic and inimitable brands on the market, with products that world-class athletes around the globe depend on to compete at the highest level possible. Oakley is known for its High Definition Optics, which features unparalleled optical clarity and precision along with impact resistance and UV protection, incorporated into all of the brand’s sun and prescription eyewear and premium goggles. Oakley extended its position as one of the world’s leading sports eyewear brand into apparel and accessories. Oakley has men’s and women’s product lines that appeal to sports performance, active and lifestyle consumers. Oakley is a subsidiary of Luxottica Group. Additional information is available at www.oakley.com.

Oakley® and Prizm™ are trademarks of Oakley, Inc.

© 2020 Oakley, Inc. All rights reserved.

Media access: Radio programs/stations may, for a fee, use an on-campus ISDN line to interview UCI faculty and experts, subject to availability and university approval. For more UCI news, visit news.uci.edu. Additional resources for journalists may be found at communications.uci.edu/for-journalists.

NOTE TO EDITORS: PHOTO AVAILABLE AT

https://news.uci.edu/2021/05/28/oakley-to-be-official-eyewear-provider-for-ucis-esports-athletes/