Newswise — Children born to mothers with obesity both before and during pregnancy have an increased risk of neuropsychiatric and behavioural conditions, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), according to new research from the University of South Australia.

Funded by Centre of Research Excellence Health in Preconception & Pregnancy and conducted in partnership with Curtin University, Monash University, SAHMRI and a team of national institutions*, the systematic review and meta-analysis of more than 3.6 million mother-child pairs across 42 epidemiological studies found that obesity during pregnancy:

increases the risk of ADHD in children by 32%.

doubles the risk of developing ASD in children (by 2.23 times).

increases the risk of conduct disorders by 16%

The study also found that maternal pre-conception obesity or overweight was linked with an increased risk of ADHD, ASD, conduct disorder and psychotic disorder as well as a 30% increased risk in both externalising symptoms, and peer relationship problems.

Lead researcher UniSA’s Dr Bereket Duko says the study provides new insights into the long-term impact of maternal body weight on child mental health.

“Maternal obesity has long been associated with a range of adverse perinatal outcomes, including preterm birth, low birthweight, stillbirth, and it is also linked with macrosomia, or high birthweight,” Dr Duko says.

“In this study, we examined maternal overweight and obesity before and during pregnancy, finding that both are significantly linked with psychiatric and behavioural problems in children later in life, specifically ASD, ADHD and peer relationship problems.

“Given the rising global obesity rates among women of reproductive age, and the growing numbers of children identified with neurodiverse conditions, it’s important that we acknowledge the potential long-term consequences of maternal adiposity on child mental health.”

In Australia, about one in 150 people have ASD with more than 8% of children aged 4-11 diagnosed with ADHD. Globally, one in eight people live with obesity.

Dr Duko says the study’s results underscore the need for interventions targeting maternal weight management before and during pregnancy.

“Public health efforts that target improving maternal health could help mitigate some of the risks of neuropsychiatric and behavioural disorders in children,” Dr Duko says.

“While further research is needed to explore the biological mechanisms underlying these associations, the findings do stress the need for health interventions that promote healthy living and weight among parents to be.”

