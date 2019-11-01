Research Alert
Obesity-related Changes in Gut Microbiota Found to Regulate Aortic Stiffness in Mice
Study highlights potential of targeted therapies to reduce heart disease risks
Newswise — Article title: Gut microbiota regulates cardiac ischemic tolerance and aortic stiffness in obesity
Authors: Micah L. Battson, Dustin M. Lee, Lance C. Li Puma, Kayl E. Ecton, Keely N. Thomas, Hallie P. Febvre, Adam J. Chicco, Tiffany L. Weir PhD, Christopher L. Gentile
From the authors: “These data demonstrate that obesity-related changes in the gut microbiota, independent of dietary manipulation, regulate hallmark measures of cardiovascular pathology in mice, and highlight the potential of microbiota-targeted therapeutics for reducing cardiovascular pathology and risk in obesity.”
This study is highlighted as one of November's "best of the best" as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.
