Obesity-related Changes in Gut Microbiota Found to Regulate Aortic Stiffness in Mice

Newswise — Article title: Gut microbiota regulates cardiac ischemic tolerance and aortic stiffness in obesity

Authors: Micah L. Battson, Dustin M. Lee, Lance C. Li Puma, Kayl E. Ecton, Keely N. Thomas, Hallie P. Febvre, Adam J. Chicco, Tiffany L. Weir PhD, Christopher L. Gentile

From the authors: “These data demonstrate that obesity-related changes in the gut microbiota, independent of dietary manipulation, regulate hallmark measures of cardiovascular pathology in mice, and highlight the potential of microbiota-targeted therapeutics for reducing cardiovascular pathology and risk in obesity.”

This study is highlighted as one of November's "best of the best" as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY