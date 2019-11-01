 
Obesity-related Changes in Gut Microbiota Found to Regulate Aortic Stiffness in Mice

Study highlights potential of targeted therapies to reduce heart disease risks

1-Nov-2019 2:05 PM EDT

American Physiological Society (APS)

Newswise — Article title: Gut microbiota regulates cardiac ischemic tolerance and aortic stiffness in obesity

Authors: Micah L. Battson, Dustin M. Lee, Lance C. Li Puma, Kayl E. Ecton, Keely N. Thomas, Hallie P. Febvre, Adam J. Chicco, Tiffany L. Weir PhD, Christopher L. Gentile

From the authors: “These data demonstrate that obesity-related changes in the gut microbiota, independent of dietary manipulation, regulate hallmark measures of cardiovascular pathology in mice, and highlight the potential of microbiota-targeted therapeutics for reducing cardiovascular pathology and risk in obesity.”

This study is highlighted as one of November's "best of the best" as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.

American Journal of Physiology- Heart and Circulatory Physiology

Heart Disease, All Journal News, Cardiovascular Health, Obesity
Physiology, gut microbiota, gut microbiome, Heart Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Obesity, Aortic Stiffness, Targeted Therapy
