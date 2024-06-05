Newswise — Obesity in gastroenterology is the focus of the June issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology. The issue discusses population trends in obesity (including the worrisome obesity epidemic among children and adolescents), the role of food insecurity and food-related behavior in obesity, how obesity affects predisposition to diseases and response to therapies, treatment and management options including exercise prescriptions, and the importance of a multidisciplinary approach in obesity management.

In an introductory editorial to the issue, Co-Editors-in-Chief Dr. Jasmohan Bajaj and Dr. Millie Long write, “The current issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology was imagined as a crossroads between the multiple specialties involved in studying obesity pathogenesis. We also aimed to highlight the burden, treatment, and challenges in implementation of programs aimed at obesity reduction.”

They note the emergence of the gastroenterologist as a major hub for obesity management as an exciting development saying, “Our collection of articles emphasizes the multidisciplinary management of obesity via collaboration amongst primary care physicians, gastroenterologists, endocrinologists, nutritionists, and surgeons. The frameshift in obesity management is exciting and has the potential to reach patients who would not otherwise have access to this expertise across numerous provider types.”

Several articles are highlighted below and access to any articles from this issue, or past issues, is available upon request. The College is also able to connect members of the press with study authors or outside experts who can comment on the articles.

Effect of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists on Bowel Preparation for Colonoscopy

Yao, et al.

In this a retrospective cohort study of 446 patients undergoing screening or surveillance colonoscopy, authors found that the use of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA) was associated with a statistically significantly lower quality of bowel preparation and greater need for a repeat colonoscopy. They emphasize that it will be important to continue to study these medications to employ strategies to optimize bowel prep in patients taking them.

Food Insecurity, Low Household Income, and Low Education Level Increase the Risk of Having Metabolic Dysfunction–Associated Fatty Liver Disease Among Adolescents in the United States

Paik, et al.

Food insecurity is associated with metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty live disease (MASLD) among US low-income adolescents, according to this cross-sectional study using National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2017-2018 data. Compared to adolescents living in a higher household income, food-insecure adolescents living in low-income households had a three-fold greater risk of having MASLD. Increased risk was especially notable among Hispanic males with obesity and hypertension.

Visual Abstract

Characterization of the Small Bowel Microbiome Reveals Different Profiles in Human Subjects Who are Overweight or Have Obesity

Leite, et al.

Authors of this study examined the duodenal microbiome profiles of patients with overweight or obesity and those with normal weight and found significant alterations in patients with overweight and obesity versus normal weight. They note that changes in Lactobacillus gasseri and decreased L. reuteri are obesity-specific, but L. acidophilus, L. hominis, and Bifidobacterium dentium are de-escalation features, consistent with anti-obesity effects. Additionally, specific Lactobacillus bacteria are linked to type IIa dyslipidemia, and Alloprevotella rava is linked to type IIb and IV dyslipidemias.

Visual Abstract

