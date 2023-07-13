Dr. Jessica Lee is a practicing OB/GYN at the University of Maryland Medical Center, and also an Assistant Professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She is a leader in the field of reproductive health and has extensive experience in providing evidence-based and patient-centered care.

Dr Lee can offer insights on the benefits and challenges of this new option for women, as well as the implications for public health and policy. Dr. Lee has been featured in numerous media outlets, including both print and broadcast, and is an engaging and candid interviewee. She is available for phone, email, or video interviews upon request.